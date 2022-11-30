Medical PCs for AI-Based Endoscopy Systems

Whitepaper

GI endoscopies have become quite commonplace. But the technology behind them continues to improve, making for better, safer procedures.

In AI-based GI endoscopy applications, the Intel 12th Gen Core processors help to improve graphics performance with up to 16 lanes of PCIe 4.0 tied directly to the CPU. This level of performance is sufficient to provide a data bandwidth that’s fast enough for the medical imaging. In addition, Intel DL Boost operates seamlessly with the company’s Iris GPU to accelerate inferencing for AI-enabled medical applications.