Apacer at embedded world: Hall 1, Booth 439

Press Release

At embedded world (June 21 – 23, Nuremberg / Germany) Apacer will showcase its latest industrial storage solutions for demanding applications in the industrial automation, transportation and aerospace markets in Hall 1, Booth 439.



A novelty at the booth is the 112-layer BiCS5 3D TLC SSD series SV240-25 with a capacity up to 3.84 TB. The BiCS5 technology not only significantly improves capacity, but also ensures extremely low transmission latency. Apacer’s PV930-M280 with PCIe Gen4 x4 interface also features BiCS5 technology. The fastest SSD available offers twice the bandwidth and data transfer rate with significantly lower power consumption than comparable models.



As one of the highlights, Apacer presents the 3D NAND SSDs with SLC-liteX technology with the highest endurance on the market: They enable up to 100,000 P/E cycles, 33 times more than available MLCs or industrial 3D TLCs. The SATA SH250 and PCIe PH920 series with SLC-liteX technology are available in a variety of specifications and form factors. For a plus in security, the Cloud SSD series SV25C feature CoreSnapshot backup and recovery technology. As a real-time solution for remote management applications, they can fully recover a hacked system in just one second.



Furthermore, Apacer presents the industrial DDR5-4800 DRAM modules as UDIMM, SODIMM and RDIMM with higher capacity and better power efficiency. They are available for testing and expected to enter mass production in the second quarter of 2022.



Apacer's storage solutions are designed to meet the demanding requirements of the industry. For use in particularly harsh environments, they are available with Apacer's proprietary anti-sulfuration technology. The highest corrosion protection in the industry significantly improves equipment reliability, ensures long-term stable system operation and extends overall system life. The Defense Series SSDs have passed the eight most demanding military tests and guarantees smooth operation even under harsh conditions. With features like these, Apacer storage solutions enable enterprises to increase operational efficiency and strengthen their core competitive advantages.

