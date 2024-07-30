How Far Has the Robot Riding on AI Developed? I Went to the 'Robotech Show'

By Lee Kwang-Jae Tech World News

As artificial intelligence (AI) technology advances, its use is expanding across key areas of industry. In particular, in the robotics field, it appears to be used to improve robots’ perception and thinking abilities.

In this flow, the '2024 Robotics Show', which introduced robots in various fields such as manufacturing, production, distribution, and logistics, was held at COEX in Seoul for three days from the 19th to the 21st.



Wego Robotics, a collaborative robot solution company, introduced 'B2', a four-legged autonomous robot with an AI solution. The company explains that it can be used flexibly in various environments and perform high-quality work on behalf of humans in complex terrain and high-risk environments.



A representative of Wigorobotics explained, “When we receive high-quality hardware from our hardware partners, we add AI software to it and supply it.” He continued, “When a crack occurs in the pipeline, a sound is made, and this robot detects that sound and sends it to the remote monitoring control side.”



Newbility, a self-driving robot service company, caught the attention of visitors with its AI outdoor mobile robot, 'Newby.' Newby, which can perform outdoor delivery roles, can load up to 20 kg and recognize its surroundings with sensors and cameras.



According to company officials, it is the first in Korea to receive safety certification for outdoor mobile robot operation and is currently being operated at 'Raemian Leaders One' in Seocho-gu, Seoul.

Here, Newbility also introduced a patrol robot. The Newbie, which can autonomously patrol blind spots that cannot be seen even by CCTV, can achieve a crime prevention effect by day and night. This means that patrol gaps can be minimized.



A Newbility official said, “Newbie will drive autonomously based on mapping to determine the safest and most optimal route to take,” adding, “In the case of patrol robots, if a problem occurs, the control center can identify it and transmit a voice, so just having Newbie roam around has a crime prevention effect.”

Ivy Tech, a robot company, also exhibited its smart guidance robot ‘Temi’. Temi recognizes users and provides services, and also has a docent function to explain each point. It can be used in public institutions, hospitals, museums, exhibitions, etc.



In particular, the official explained that Temi can be used in a practical environment. The explanation is that the previously supplied guidance robots can only be applied to scenarios installed by partner companies, but Temi can be used according to various usage plans by mapping the user directly.



In fact, the Temi installed on site was seen following the reporter's movements and measuring the surrounding environment.



An Ivy Tech official said, “Mapping work is required for robots to be used, and Temi provides this mapping as a follow-up function without tools or equipment and uses a lidar sensor to measure.” He added, “Currently, we have delivered to over 100 places. “It can be seen in this condition in Jeonnam or Incheon,” he said.



Meanwhile, an official we met at the scene that day said, “Recently, in the commerce industry, Ali and Temu are quickly entering the market and threatening domestic companies, and the robotics field is no different,” and “Chinese companies such as Roborock have already taken over the robot vacuum cleaner market, but there are concerns that the domestic market will also be encroached upon. I hope you will pay a lot of attention so that domestic companies can demonstrate their competitiveness.”



