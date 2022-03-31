Embedded Computing Design

Semtech's LoRa Devices and the LoRaWAN Standard Integrated Into Self-Powered Electromechanical Controller by Enthu Tech and Xorowin Mechatronics

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

March 31, 2022

Semtech Corporation announced its collaboration with Enthu Technology Solutions India Pvt Ltd, a next-generation technology company that helps enterprises and startups reimagine their businesses for the digitally connected age, and Xorowin Mechatronics, a technology company focused on producing cyber-physical systems for industrial automation needs.

Semtech's LoRa devices and LoRaWAN offer real-time monitoring for Enthu's and Xorowin's SIPOAL self-powered electromechanical controller for industrial use cases.

SIPOAL consists of an Internet of Things (IoT)-based smart single point lubricator and self-powered electromechanical controller which delivers the precise volume of lubricant to the lubrication point of machinery automatically at frequent intervals of time programmed by the user.

According to Xorowin Mechatronics, the SIPOAL smart lubricator has been deployed in industries developing textiles, auto-looms, and sugar canes. Additionally, the SIPOAL smart lubricator solution could be deployed in any kind of industries where single point or multipoint lubrication is required such as steel, cement, food and beverages, paper, and printing. By implementing LoRaWAN, SIPOAL is able to provide lubrication to machines during runtime without any impact on production and can be configurable via a mobile and web platform in real time.

For more information, visit: www.enthutech.co.in/ www.xorowin.com, and www.semtech.com

 

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

