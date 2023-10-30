Embedded Computing Design

The Field For AMRs Is Rapidly Expanding

October 30, 2023

Video

AMRs, or autonomous mobile robots, are becoming more common in the workplace. They can be a perfect fit for industrial and automation applications, given the right controller and software stack. On the hardware side, the system could include a host of sensors, including cameras, radar, lidar, etc. Then on the software side, you obviously need to link al those components together, and be sure you can communication both internally and externally.

Those are various pieces offered by ADLINK in its ROScube controller series and ROS 2 software stack. Check out the video with ADLINK Product Manager Eric Yu for a deeper dive.

