Thundercomm Join Hands with Pudu Robotics to Accelerate the Development of Intelligent Delivery

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Pudu Robotics unveiled two intelligent robots that are empowered by Thundercomm’s advanced SOM (system on module) products and technologies. The two robots: SwiftBot and PUPU D1 are designed to meet different demands from food delivery in restaurants and goods delivery in various scenarios, separately.

SwiftBot, the flagship food delivery robot can meet these demands by redefining the interaction between robots and customers during food deliveries. Supported by the computing power of Thundercomm TurboX C8250 SOM, SwiftBot visualizes delivery routes, and provides accurate backward perception and flexible multi-directional avoidance, all of which bring food delivery efficiency and customer experience to a new level.

Pudu Robotics also launched PUPU D1, its first quadruped delivery robot, to fully cover all delivery scenarios both indoor and outdoor. PUPU D1 is equipped with two intelligent SOMs, TurboX C8250 and C5165, which feature small volume HMI and motion control capabilities. Based on these advantages, PUPU D1 can adapt to more complex terrains in different delivery scenarios

For more robotic solutions from Thundercomm please follow our latest news at Embedded World 2022.

About Thundercomm

For more information, visit: www.thundercomm.com

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack. More from Tiera