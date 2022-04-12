Thundercomm Join Hands with Pudu Robotics to Accelerate the Development of Intelligent Delivery
April 12, 2022
News
Pudu Robotics unveiled two intelligent robots that are empowered by Thundercomm’s advanced SOM (system on module) products and technologies. The two robots: SwiftBot and PUPU D1 are designed to meet different demands from food delivery in restaurants and goods delivery in various scenarios, separately.
SwiftBot, the flagship food delivery robot can meet these demands by redefining the interaction between robots and customers during food deliveries. Supported by the computing power of Thundercomm TurboX C8250 SOM, SwiftBot visualizes delivery routes, and provides accurate backward perception and flexible multi-directional avoidance, all of which bring food delivery efficiency and customer experience to a new level.
Pudu Robotics also launched PUPU D1, its first quadruped delivery robot, to fully cover all delivery scenarios both indoor and outdoor. PUPU D1 is equipped with two intelligent SOMs, TurboX C8250 and C5165, which feature small volume HMI and motion control capabilities. Based on these advantages, PUPU D1 can adapt to more complex terrains in different delivery scenarios
For more robotic solutions from Thundercomm please follow our latest news at Embedded World 2022.
About Thundercomm
For more information, visit: www.thundercomm.com