Avalue Announces the Industry’s Most Versatile Semi-Rugged Tablet

Press Release

Thanks to a long list of certifications, the Avalue CAXA0 tablet can be used in a hospital, a warehouse, or on the factory floor, amongst other places.

October 25, 2022, Taipei, Taiwan -- Avalue Technology Inc., a leader in single-board computers (SBCs), industrial PCs, and ruggedized tablets, is announcing the CAXA0 semi-rugged tablet. This versatile platform is suited for a host of applications, ranging from medical and healthcare to retail, factory-floor, and warehouse use.

Coming in at 10.1-in, the CAXA0 is designed with an Intel Celeron N3350 microprocessor. As a result, it can tackle these demanding applications. Its TFT display can output HD (1280- by 800-pixel) video and images. The “semi-rugged” aspect comes from the incorporation of Corning’s Gorilla Glass, which holds the platform’s ten-point projected capacitive multi-touch panel.

MIL and IP65 Certified

The tablet is MIL-STD-810G and IP65 certified. The latter means that it is built with protection from water, dust, oil, and other non-corrosive materials. It can handle a 4-ft. drop without sustaining any damage. In addition, the EN60601-1-2 (4th edition) certification, along with safety certifications form over 30 countries in North America, Europe, and Asia, makes the tablet particularly suitable for medical/healthcare use.

According to William, a Product Manager in charge of CAXA0 at Avalue Technology, “The CAXA0 tablet is rugged and compute-intensive enough for most medical and healthcare facilities. Moreover, its long feature list suits various applications, including those in the industrial and retail fields.”

Other features of the CAXA0 tablet include multiple connectivity options, such as WLAN (Wi-Fi), Bluetooth, and near-field communications (NFC) which, coupled with a lightweight design (just over 2 lbs., with the battery), result in a tablet that’s highly mobile. A 2/8-Mpixel camera rounds out the feature set, while an optional bar-code scanner can be added.

About Avalue Technology:

Avalue Technology (TAIEX: 3479-TW) is a professional industrial computer manufacturing company, who is dedicated to developing the x86 and RISC architecture products, including Industrial & Embedded Motherboard, Industrial Computer, Panel PC, System On Module, POS Terminal, Tablet, Software and various IOT ready products. Avalue has expertise in PCB/Assembly/BIOS version control, and all types of after-sales services. An ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO-45001: 2018 certified company, Avalue offers assurance to customers in every aspect of business. With headquarters located in Taiwan, Avalue has global subsidiaries, with offices in Shanghai, New Jersey, California, and Tokyo. In addition, Avalue Technology operates an extensive distribution network to accommodate and serve customers all around the world.