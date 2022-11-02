Avnet Comes Together in One Place to Present at ‘electronica 2022’

News

Image Provided by Avnet

Using Europe’s premier electronics event, the company will feature special focus on EVs and EV charging at its ‘Avnet City’ booth, located in Hall C2 on Stand 101

Brussels, Belgium. Avnet (NASDAQ: AVT) EMEA is once again presenting its European business units at one consolidated exhibition space at this year’s ‘electronica 2022’ from 15 to 18 November in Munich, Germany.

The electronica show is Europe’s premier electronics event and showcases the latest developments across the complete range of technologies, products and solutions in the electronics industry. A special focus for many of the Avnet business units at this year’s event will be on electric vehicles (EVs) and the technologies required to charge them quickly and efficiently.

All the Avnet EMEA business units including Avnet Abacus, Avnet Embedded, Avnet Silica, EBV Elektronik and Farnell will be together in one place at their imposing ‘Avnet City’ booth (Stand 101: Hall C2). In addition to the booth, there will be the EBV Lounge in the C1/C2 restaurant on the first floor, directly above Avnet City. The booth will also feature a central meeting space for its customers and visitors to the stand.

Presentation highlights of each of the business units will include:

Avnet Silica will be showcasing a range of ‘smart city’ solutions that are shaping the cities, buildings and homes of the future. It will be demonstrating its Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities along with advanced analogue and sensor technologies, industrial communications, power and wireless communications technologies as well as specific solutions like IoT, security, embedded, software and eUICC that can make cities smarter, greener and more secure.

EBV Elektronik will be meeting and greeting its guests at the booth and the EBV Lounge. Its focus will be on EV charging and presenting its specialist vertical approach to working closely with customers.

Celebrating 50 years in business, Avnet Abacus will have four demo stations for: wearable electronics, the IoT, EVs and EV charging, and robotics. EBV and Avnet Abacus will also be launching a special magazine release, combining EBV’s ‘The Quintessence’ (TQ) and Avnet Abacus’ ‘Focus’ magazines dedicated to EV charging.

Avnet Embedded will also be focusing on EVs and will offer a charging demo, as well as showcasing its system design and integration capability, combining embedded compute and display technologies with interconnect, passive and electromechanical components. The unit is also launching ‘SimpleSwitch’ – a new way to upgrade hardware without having to recode – along with new compute modules that support advanced processing power from leading manufacturers.

In addition to a range of supplier-based demos, Farnell will be giving away 1000 RPI Pico boards as well as hosting the element14 community ‘Buzzy Bee Design Challenge’, which invites everyone to use the Raspberry Pi Pico in the fight against the decline of the bee population worldwide. Also, Dr Eben Upton, CEO of Raspberry Pi, will be delivering a speech from the stand entitled ‘Industrial IoT and Raspberry Pi: Ten Years, Ten Lessons’.

“Avnet looks forward greatly to welcoming all of our customers – past, present and future – across our EMEA business units to Avnet City this year,” said Brian Wilken, VP Strategic Planning EMEA at Avnet. “electronica is the premier European electronics event and it offers us all a magnificent opportunity to re-join with each other and to share our experiences and challenges as we strive to make a better and more connected world.”