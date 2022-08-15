Embedded Computing Design

Premio Adds AMD Ryzen Embedded Processors to its Portfolio of Industrial-Grade Single Board Computers

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 15, 2022

News

Premio Inc. released its first ever x86 single board computer (SBC) in support of the AMD Ryzen™ Embedded SoC (System on Chip). Premio’s new SBC provides a new class of performance in an integrated single-board solution that includes multi-core performance and rich visual graphics from AMD’s semiconductor design.

This release features a Premio “CT-DR101 Series” 3.5-inch industrial-grade SBC that delivers performance powered by AMD Ryzen™ Embedded processors (the R1606G and V1605B). In addition, Premio has also introduced “CT-NR101 Series” FEMTO-ITX, a small 1.8-inch SBC on AMD’s Ryzen™ Embedded R1606G processor, purpose-built for ultra-small, embedded deployments at the rugged edge.

System integrators and OEM builders in North America can now use the 3.5 inch and 1.8-inch AMD SBCs as commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) building blocks in their own computing solutions for extensive scale. 

CT-DR101: 3.5-inch AMD SBC

The Premio 3.5-inch CT-DR101 Series features the AMD Ryzen™ Embedded R1606G and V1605B SoCs designed to provide low-power processing with performance efficiency. Two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots handle up to 32GB of ECC/non-ECC memory for data processing and multitasking from various IoT sensors and devices at the rugged edge. Configured with various I/Os, multiple 4K resolution display outputs, SATA, mPCIe, and M.2 expansion slots, the 3.5-inch SBC is designed to ensure compatibility and expandability for key technology drivers. The CT-DR101 SBC form factor is small enough to fit into tight spaces while hosting feature-rich I/O ports and expansion slots making it ideal for numerous embedded applications.

CTNR101: 1.8-inch AMD SBC

Designed as an industrial-grade alternative to “Raspberry Pi,” Premio’s 1.8-inch CT-NR101 Series embedded SBC is a compact solution with an AMD Ryzen™ Embedded R1606G SoC processor that boosts performance to new levels. This credit card-sized board comes in an 84 mm x 55 mm form factor which is suitable for space-constrained embedded applications. In addition, the CT-NR101 supports dual independent 4K displays, expandable mPCIe slots, and a USB Type-C port, reinforcing its compatibility and scalability in this tiny SBC.

Key market verticals that benefit from powerful single board computers include casino gaming machines, digital signage, smart retail and kiosks, medical imaging, and industrial automation and controls.

For more information, visit www.premioinc.com

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design

More from Tiera

