TDK Showcases Thermally Stable IMUs at CES 2023
January 08, 2023
News
CES 2023. TDK Corporation expanded its InvenSense SmartIndustrial sensor platform family with the six-axis tilt outputs IIM-20670 IMU (3-axis accelerometer, and 3-axis gyroscope) operating at a range from -40ᵒC to 105ᵒC for solutions requiring high stabilization over temperature. An accelerometer bias repeatability of 1 mg and a programmable output of 64G is featured along with an accelerometer thermal stability of 1.7 µg/C.
The IIM-20670 is built inside a form measuring 4.5 x 4.5 x 1.1 mm3 including wettable flanks and highlights programmable digital filters and a 10 MHz SPI interface for data integrity centered around a CRC-based error-detecting code algorithm.
“With the introduction of these new thermally stable products with a tilt-ready algorithm, we are helping many industrial segments realize their designs in a quick and efficient manner,” said Camilo Delgado, Director of Industrial Marketing at InvenSense, a TDK Group company.
TDK designed the IIM-20670 for applications needing stability in the following markets, 5G platforms, industrial tilt modules, industrial/agricultural drones, etc.
“This product delivers uniform performance across all temperatures, creating a robust platform stabilization application,” said Vamshi Gangumalla, Director – Software Systems at InvenSense, a TDK Group company.
TDK will be demonstrating the new family at CES 2023 through a tilt demo comparing several IMUs.