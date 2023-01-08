TDK Showcases Thermally Stable IMUs at CES 2023

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by TDK CES 2023. TDK Corporation expanded its InvenSense SmartIndustrial sensor platform family with the six-axis tilt outputs IIM-20670 IMU (3-axis accelerometer, and 3-axis gyroscope) operating at a range from -40ᵒC to 105ᵒC for solutions requiring high stabilization over temperature. An accelerometer bias repeatability of 1 mg and a programmable output of 64G is featured along with an accelerometer thermal stability of 1.7 µg/C.

The IIM-20670 is built inside a form measuring 4.5 x 4.5 x 1.1 mm3 including wettable flanks and highlights programmable digital filters and a 10 MHz SPI interface for data integrity centered around a CRC-based error-detecting code algorithm.

“With the introduction of these new thermally stable products with a tilt-ready algorithm, we are helping many industrial segments realize their designs in a quick and efficient manner,” said Camilo Delgado, Director of Industrial Marketing at InvenSense, a TDK Group company.

TDK designed the IIM-20670 for applications needing stability in the following markets, 5G platforms, industrial tilt modules, industrial/agricultural drones, etc.



“This product delivers uniform performance across all temperatures, creating a robust platform stabilization application,” said Vamshi Gangumalla, Director – Software Systems at InvenSense, a TDK Group company.



TDK will be demonstrating the new family at CES 2023 through a tilt demo comparing several IMUs.

