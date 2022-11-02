Embedded Computing Design

November 02, 2022

TTI Europe Showcases State-of-the-Art Technologies for Defense, Aerospace & Space Sectors at electronica 2022
TTI Europe is exhibiting at electronica, stand C3.578

Authorised, specialty electronic components distributor, TTI, Inc. Europe will be exhibiting innovative technologies for defence, aerospace and space markets at electronica in Munich, Germany, on stand C3.578, 15th – 18th November 2022. Visitors will be able to discover the latest technologies from TTI Europe’s valued manufacturing partners and learn more about how they are meeting industry demands.

“The very latest electronic components are helping the industry to improve sustainability, while advancing society through addressing the challenges of future urban mobility and high speed audio visual communication, and we are proud to be enabling this,” said Lee Thompson, Director Industry Marketing – Defence, Aerospace & Space – TTI Europe.

“For example, components such as passives, discrete, interconnect and sensors are helping engineers to reach new heights in urban mobility. They are playing a vital role in making electric vertical and take off landing aircraft ‘eVTOL flying taxis’, which were once considered science fiction of the future, now a reality.”

Electronic components from TTI Europe’s trusted partners are also progressing the way society communicates, for example in the development of low orbit space satellites, GPS and other systems, which are the backbone for improving daily lives.

Visitors to the stand can speak with TTI Europe’s experts and discover innovative electronic technologies from manufacturing partners, such as sensors from TEAmphenol & Honeywell, interconnect solutions from TEAmphenolITT Cannon & Souriau. Visitors can also learn more about passive and discrete components from VishayKemet & TT Electronics, as well as sensing systems from Amphenol Sensors, and connector solutions from Molex.

For more information about TTI Europe’s presence at electronica, please visit: https://exhibitors.electronica.de/exhibitor-portal/2022/list-of-exhibitors/exhibitordetails/tti-inc--europe/?elb=805.1100.2864.1.111&uls=2

