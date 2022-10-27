Wincomm Announced Elkhart Lake Full IP Panel PC WTP-8J66 Series

Press Release

Wincomm, a leading medical and industrial computer provider, announced Full IP Stainless Steel Panel PC WTP-8J66 series.

Wincomm, a leading medical and industrial computer provider, announced Full IP Stainless Steel Panel PC WTP-8J66 series, equipped with Intel Elkhart Lake CPU and with size ranging from 15”, 19”, to 21.5” to enlarge the use at rugged factory IIoT solutions. For food process, pharmaceutical and chemistry factory automation control, this WTP-8J66 series is supported Windows 11 to fulfill data processing computing under lower cost, higher performance but lower power consumption.

【Stable computing makes high quality data communication】

With the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) being incorporated into almost anything, manufactures pay more focus on how to make factory device more flexible, durable, and easier to use. And looking for devices that are rugged and minimize the maintenance costs is always what managers concern. WTP-8J66 series equipped with Intel® Celeron® J6412 2.0GHz (codename: Elkhart Lake (EHL), Passmark:3929, +43% compare to J3455) and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM. Besides, it provided wider operation temperature from 0℃ to 45℃to suit for pharmaceutical, food process, beverage, and chemical factory automation applications.

【Highest protective solutions with IP66/69K full sealed enclose】

WTP-8J66 series are thoroughly and rigorously tested to ensure IP66/IP69K water/ dust proof and full sealed with anti-corrosion enclose, and optional wireless solution is designed a PCB type antenna with heavy-duty cover. Supporting withcustomized design to meet IK08 vandal proof requirement. All of above makes WTP-8J66 series 100% guarantee resist against corrosion and liquids with a true flat, easy-to-clean housing in harsh environments.

【COM and Power Port Available by Customization】

End user may use a COM interface device, such as barcode scanner, which needs COM plus DC power from PC via single cable to operate. The way COM cable works is that a serial connection does not use all its pins in the interface with a COM cable. Therefore, Wincomm customizes the mother board with a 5V or 12V power supply in COM port.

【Flexible Options and Customization Capability】

The WTP-8J66 series equipped with various I.O. ports, USB2.0 up to 4, COM x 2, LAN x 1(2.5 Gigabits), and optional External LAN x 2 (occupied one COM port). Toward IIoT trend, Wincomm offered optional add-on parts to support more workplace application, such as customized 5G module, 2nd HDD for RAID 0,1, floor stand solution kit, phoenix type DC-in connector, sunlight readable optical bonding (Impact protection level: IK08), waterproof cable gland, speaker, and so on.

For more information, visit: www.wincommusa.com