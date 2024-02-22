"Experience Connectivity" with Yaskawa at ew '24
February 22, 2024
News
Visit Hall 1, Stand 352 at embedded world 2024 where Yaskawa will be exhibiting its "Experience Connectivity" where its presenters will showcase the all-in-one chip TRITON, and its real-time Ethernet communication controller, the ANTAIOS, for automation and industry 4.0 applications.
TRITON
Highlights:
- Future ready with TSN support, DDR4, PCIexpress and Security Core
- No heatsink needed thanks to low power consumption
- Low Total Cost of Ownership due to integrated functionalities (Backplane Master, PHYs, etc.)
- 3 cores with high single thread performance best suited for motion and PLC tasks
Processor System:
- 3 x ARM Cortex A17 cores with up to 1.26 GHz
- 64-bit floating point unit per core
- 64/32 kB instruction/data cache
- 2 Mb of L2 cache (with ECC) Memory Interfaces
ANTAIOS
Processor System:
- ARM Cortex A5 processor
- 32/32kB cache
- 2-port real-time Ethernet switch with integrated PHYs
Ethernet Protocols:
- PROFINET I/O Controller RT
- PROFINET I/O Device RT/IRT
- EtherCAT (Master & Slave)
- EtherNet/IP Adapter
- ModbusTCP
- Mechatrolink III (Master & Slave)
- Mechatrolink IV (Master & Slave)
- more on request
For more information, visit yaskawa.eu.com/.