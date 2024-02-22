"Experience Connectivity" with Yaskawa at ew '24

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Yaskawa

Visit Hall 1, Stand 352 at embedded world 2024 where Yaskawa will be exhibiting its "Experience Connectivity" where its presenters will showcase the all-in-one chip TRITON, and its real-time Ethernet communication controller, the ANTAIOS, for automation and industry 4.0 applications.

TRITON

Highlights:

Future ready with TSN support, DDR4, PCIexpress and Security Core

No heatsink needed thanks to low power consumption

Low Total Cost of Ownership due to integrated functionalities (Backplane Master, PHYs, etc.)

3 cores with high single thread performance best suited for motion and PLC tasks

Processor System:

3 x ARM Cortex A17 cores with up to 1.26 GHz

64-bit floating point unit per core

64/32 kB instruction/data cache

2 Mb of L2 cache (with ECC) Memory Interfaces

ANTAIOS

Processor System:

ARM Cortex A5 processor

32/32kB cache

2-port real-time Ethernet switch with integrated PHYs

Ethernet Protocols:

PROFINET I/O Controller RT

PROFINET I/O Device RT/IRT

EtherCAT (Master & Slave)

EtherNet/IP Adapter

ModbusTCP

Mechatrolink III (Master & Slave)

Mechatrolink IV (Master & Slave)

more on request

For more information, visit yaskawa.eu.com/.