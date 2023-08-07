HiveMQ Announces the Availability of HiveMQ Edge, an Open Source Software Gateway to Standardize Industrial Edge Data

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

BOSTON, MA – HiveMQ announced the availability of HiveMQ Edge, an open source software gateway with an edge-optimized MQTT broker. The solutions is designed to ease industrial IoT infrastructure for manufacturing organizations by converting proprietary OT protocols like Modbus and OPC-UA into the standardized MQTT format at the edge for ideal integration with enterprise and cloud systems.

HiveMQ Edge supports the Unified Namespace architecture, allowing data to be mapped from various sources into a structured and centralized data hub that enables real-time data analysis.

HiveMQ Edge helps companies modernize their IIoT infrastructure with these benefits:

Seamless data integration to enable a Unified Namespace

Plug-and-play integrations for protocols like Sparkplug and OPC UA

An edge-optimized MQTT broker to drive costs down

Intuitive UI and API-based operability

Open source with a rich SDK for maximum extensibility

“We see a clear need for HiveMQ Edge in the market as manufacturers struggle to solve complex edge connectivity challenges on their path to digital transformation,” said Dominik Obermaier, Co-founder and CTO, HiveMQ. “We’re making it faster and easier to connect the edge and reap the full benefits of IIoT with an open gateway that converts proprietary and legacy protocols to MQTT. We added a built-in broker for efficient messaging so users can deploy rapidly, drive costs down, and scale up easily.”

HiveMQ invites developers to download the OSS version of HiveMQ Edge on Github, connect it to devices at the edge, run workloads and provide feedback in the HiveMQ Community Forum.

For more information on HiveMQ Edge visit https://www.hivemq.com/hivemq-edge/