IIC Revises IIRA Version 1.10 Eyeing Trends in Industry

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

BOSTON. Recently, The Industry IoT Consortium® (IIC®) released, an Industrial Internet Reference Architecture (IIRA), to focus on questions raised within current industrial IoT systems. “As the industrial IoT becomes common knowledge and widespread across industries, how to architect and update systems remains relevant and evolving,” said Shi-Wan Lin, CTO, Yo-i Information Technology and one of the authors of the framework.

The main challenges the IIRA Version 1.10 hopes to solve are, merging IT and OT, digital twins, systems comprised of autonomous environments, and the addition of “non-human” digital users. The IIRA includes a new set of Architecture Patterns for designers to utilize as they create a specific system's features and functions. Patterns can be overlayed with each other, or with differing architecture patterns for the design of system applications provided by working models.

“We updated the framework following feedback from IIC members who have used the IIRA for several years,” said Daniel Young, Senior Manager at Toshiba America and one of the authors of the framework. “Their suggested refinements reflect their real-world experiences. V1.10 of the IIRA helps practitioners who develop industrial IoT systems across industries meet their system requirements.”