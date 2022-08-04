Industry IoT Consortium Publishes Update to Industrial Internet Networking Framework

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

The Industry IoT Consortium® (IIC™) published an update to its Industrial Internet Networking Framework (IINF), a guide to help IIoT application developers design, deploy, and operate successful networking solutions.

The framework guides technologies at the Internet Protocol (IP) and lower layers and related capabilities such as management and security. It underpins digital transformation across industries.

The update to the IINF includes new guidance on deploying satellite communications technologies in place of terrestrial networks, which can be technically and economically unfeasible. Today, developers can deploy satellites to connect IIoT devices spread over vast areas or for connectivity in remote, underpopulated land areas, or over seas and oceans.

“The main advantage of satellites over terrestrial networks is their wide coverage on a regional and continental scale,” said David Lou PhD., Co-Chair, IIC Networking Task Group and Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer at Huawei. “Even though closing the link budget for IIoT devices is challenging, satellite technology can support IIoT devices as a direct radio access network. They can also serve as a backhaul technology for wireless or wired networks at any altitude.”

For more information, download the Industrial Internet Networking Framework (IINF).