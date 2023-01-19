Read IIC's Newest Issue of its Journal of Innovation

Embedded Computing Design

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

January 19, 2023

News

Boston, MA. The Industry IoT Consortium (IIC) just published the latest edition of the Journal of Innovation (JoI) entitled, Business Outcomes of Utilizing Innovative Technologies in Industrial IoT. The journal showcases pioneering ideas, methods, components, and services developing within IIoT.  

“This volume of the JoI provides the benefits of using innovative technologies on Industrial IoT to transform businesses in various ways,” said Edy Liongosari, Chief Research Scientist, Accenture Labs, and Chair of the IIC Thought Leadership Task Group.

The following are samples of what you will learn in the newest JoI:

The New Frontier of Digital Transformation in IoT by Xixin Fan of IoTeX, Steeve Baudry, and Sourabh Narayan Singh, both from Siemens

  • Learn  how to set up a networking environment of smart and efficient solitary components within the automotive industry that focuses on little to no human interaction.

The Role of 5G in the Adoption of Enterprise Augmented Reality, by Mark Sage of AREA and Saverio Romeo of Emerging Technology Observatory

  • Detailed account of the analyzed report results on the role of 5G in AR with case studies by Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance (AREA).

Siemens’ Gunter Beitinger, Andreas Kind, Maximilian Weinhold, Florian Ansgar Jaeger, and Saad Bin Shams collaborated on The Role of IIoT for Decarbonization Shown in the ESTANIUM Network

  • In the article, the authors discuss how a trust technology (verifiable credentials) will allow the sharing of product carbon footprint in a way that is verifiable to push industry to the goal of Net Zero carbon emission. The ESTAINIUM Association, Trustworthy Supply Chain, and Exchange, will be discussed in detail as well.

Liongosari continues, “Innovative technologies can help companies generate new revenue streams and improve efficiency, productivity, and competitiveness.”

You can view and download past and present JoI editions. To watch a Journal of Innovation webinar, click on the associated hyperlink, register, and watch on-demand.

