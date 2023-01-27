The Smart Factory @ Wichita is Bringing Production Back to the U.S.

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Nestled in Wichita State University’s Innovation Campus, Siemens Digital Industries Software has cut the red tape on the 3,000 SQFT eXplore Live at The Smart Factory @ Wichita. Deloitte and other partners will deliver a completely functional smart production line with exploratory labs for engineers to hone their skills. Deloitte combines an environment with industry leaders teaching innovative technologies and strategies needed for today's and tomorrow's Industry 4.0.

“Our alliance with Deloitte has been bringing together mutual customers to explore the future of manufacturing and industry 4.0 for over a decade,” said Bob Jones, EVP, Global Sales & Customer Success, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “The opening of Siemens eXplore Live space at The Smart Factory @ Wichita is the next progression of this relationship; bringing to life the concepts, ideas and practicalities of The Smart Factory, and enabling customers in multiple industries to accelerate digital transformation and solve complex manufacturing challenges."

The eXplore Live space will include hands-on learning for clients looking to modernize and localize their operations in North America. The smart factory will focus on the development and optimization utilizing a closed loop twin enabling industrial digital threads.

“As an industry leader in digitalization and advanced simulation, Siemens is helping manufacturers quickly adopt state-of-the-art Industry 4.0 technologies through its end-to-end suite of solutions,” said Stephen Laaper, principal and Smart Manufacturing leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. “At the new Siemens eXplore Live space at The Smart Factory @ Wichita, visitors can easily experience the power of Deloitte’s and Siemens’ combined industry and digital transformation expertise to help accelerate the implementation of smart manufacturing solutions, solve complex challenges and engineer advantage.”



