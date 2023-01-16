u-blox Sets the Foundation for Connecting Automotive and IoT

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by u-blox

u-blox announced its M2-JODY-W3 Modules built on the NXP Q9098 chip running on Linux or Android OS. The card modules integrate the JODY-W3 Wi-Fi 6 and BLUETOOTH 5.3 connectivity module with the utilization of an M.2 card for authorized JODY-W3 interfaces, including PCIe, SDIO, and high-speed UART.

The u-blox JODY-W3 modules operate in the following modes:

• Wi-Fi 1x1 and 2x2 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax in 2.4GHz and 5GHz

• Concurrent Dual Wi-Fi operation with independent MACs (supporting simultaneous Wi-Fi network operation at two different frequency bands)

• Dual-mode Bluetooth 5.3 operates simultaneously with Wi-Fi

Automotive applications

In-car Access Point for internet access

In the car, applications (Apple Car-Play, Miracast)

Rear-seat display

Rapid sync-n-go applications

fast content download to the vehicle

Hands-free equipment (Bluetooth)

Industrial applications

Manufacturing floor automation

wireless control terminals

point-to-point backhaul

Machine control

Medical in-hospital applications

Security and surveillance

Outdoor content distribution

For more information, visit mouser.com/new/u-blox/u-blox-m2-jody-w3-module/.

Datasheet is available here.