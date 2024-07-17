Worth the Wait, Here Comes embedded world North America

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: embedded world North America

From October 8 – 10, embedded world North America will hold its premiere in Austin, Texas. Experts int the embedded systems industry will meet at the Austin Convention Center in the “Silicon Hills” of Texas, USA. embedded world North American is organized by subsidiary NürnbergMesse North America Inc.

“With our new events in the US and China, we are meeting the regional wishes and needs of our exhibitors and trade visitors in these two key embedded sector markets, while simultaneously pressing ahead with our own rigorous international growth programme”, explains Peter Ottmann, CEO of NürnbergMesse GmbH.

Attendees will meet experts from all over the globe and more than 150 exhibitors focusing on the value chain for embedded system development and production, distributed artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, and more.

Topics Include:

Internet of Things – Platforms & Applications

Connectivity Solutions

Embedded OS

Safety & Security

Board Level Hardware Engineering

Systems and Software Engineering

Embedded AI & Intelligent Systems

Embedded Human-Machine-Interface

System-on-Chip (SoC) Design

Cross-Domain Topics

Application Use Cases

“When we look back at the early years of embedded world in Nuremberg, we see two exhibition halls with around 350 exhibitors – because that’s where we started in 2003,” says Executive Director Benedikt Weyerer, reflecting on the premiere of embedded world. “And 21 years later, we were delighted to have seven full exhibition halls at ew24 in spring and welcomed more than 1,100 exhibitors to Nuremberg. What I would like to say: We also started small in Nuremberg, and I am sure that embedded world North America will experience a similar success story as its German role model.”

“For the conference of embedded world North America Exhibition&Conference 2024, we will invite many professional speakers worldwide to join us in sharing and discussing knowledge, technologies and tendencies which are most suitable for the North American market”, says Bill Ingwersen, Managing Director of NürnbergMesse North America.

Prof. Axel Sikora, Chairmen of the embedded world North America Conference is looking forward to the Conference programme: “From my early screening, I am very pleased with the large number and the high-quality abstracts that have been submitted. We will carefully select an outstanding conference programme for embedded world North America.”

For more information, visit embedded-world-na.com.

