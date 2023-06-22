Embedded Computing Design

Acrosser Leverages Intel for Encryption-Intensive Workloads at the Edge

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

June 22, 2023

Image Credit: Acrosser

Acrosser designed a 2U rackmount edge network appliance powered by dual Intel 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable Processors (Intel code name “Ice Lake-SP”). The ANR-C621A1 leverages Intel Crypto Acceleration to protect data and privacy by boosting the capacity of encryption-intensive workloads including SSL web serving, 5G infrastructure, and VPN/firewalls. The technology also reduces the execution impact of pervasive encryption.

Intel’s SGX secures data and application script utilized from edge to data center, and multi-tenant public cloud. This feature is perfect for UTM, SD-WAN, 5G MEC, and IT/OT Cybersecurity. Up to 16 DDR4 RDIMM channels and a maximum memory capacity of 512 GB with error-correcting code (ECC) shields the environment from concealed data corruption, mitigates crashes, and enhances performance for cybersecurity environments.  

To simplify expansion network slots, 8 high-speed networking interfaces module (NIM) are included such as, 8 copper 1GbE LAN ports, 8 SFP+ Fiber 10 GbE LAN ports, up to 66 LAN ports.

Additional Highlights include:

  • 1 PCIe[x16] expansion slot for an add-in riser card
  • 1 x RJ-45 console
  • 1 x IPMI slot, and
  • 1 x LCM with keypad
  • 2 x 2.5” SATA type SSD/HDD
  • Full range 1200W 1+1 redundant power supply design
  • Trusted Platform Module 2.0

The performance, flexibility, and security of the ANR-C621A1 is ideal for cloud-scale computing, AI, 5G networks, HPC workloads, and multi-access edge computing (MEC) applications. "The uCPE enables the use of a single platform for various functions, including routing, VPN, firewall, IPS/IDS, SD-WAN, UTM and IT/OT cybersecurity. Acrosser's ANR-C621A1 is an ideal NFV-ready uCPE solution that offers faster and easier service provisioning, centralized control, and improved flexibility with software-defined security," said Alan Chou, Head of Product Planning Division.

For more information, visit acrosser.com.

