Embedded Executive: 5G For Industrial? No Time Soon, Sequans

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

If you’re a consumer, 5G is likely in your universe. If you’re working on the industrial side, you’re likely not seeing 5G at all. And it may be many years before it’s even available in limited deployments. Why is that? That’s the question I asked of Olivier Pauzet, the EVP of Strategy for Sequans Communications in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.