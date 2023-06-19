Embedded Computing Design

OnLogic Connects Contemporary and Heritage Systems

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

June 19, 2023

News

Image Credit: OnLogic

South Burlington, Vermont. The OnLogic Helix 511 Edge Computer has been deployed to the manufacturing, automation, energy management, and other edge and IoT markets. The solution is ideal for designers looking for contemporary and heritage connectivity options that simply interface with onsite systems.

Utilizing the Helix 511, users can choose between Intel 12th Generation processors from Celeron to Intel Core i7, as well as up to 64GB of DDR5, Intel UHD or Intel Iris Xe. Operating systems supported include Windows, Ubuntu Linux, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

 Highlights:

  • Two Thunderbolt 4 certified ports
  • Up to four simultaneous serial port connections
  • Optional incorporation of built-in Digital Input/Output (DIO) functionality
  • Allowance for integrated cellular modem

Tested and certified, the Helix 511 meets industrial standards such as FCC, CE, UKCA, CB, cULus, VCCI, and RCM. The solution testing also includes a range of electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) testing to adhere to medical standards including discharge protection up to 15,000 volts (IEC 60601-1-2) and fulfilling emissions and immunity requirements (EN 60945) for maritime use.

Consistent operating temperatures can manage a range of 0 to 50°C while only consuming 12 to 24 Volts and mountable support for Wall, VESA and DIN rail.

Golden finishes, "The embedded computing space has traditionally lagged behind when it comes to adopting new technologies. We want to shift that paradigm while still allowing innovators to access and exchange data with their existing equipment. In many cases, you don't need to rip and replace everything, you just need a Helix 511."

For more information, visit onlogic.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

