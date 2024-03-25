Road to embedded world: Samtec to Present its Next-Gen Interconnect Solutions

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Samtec will demonstrate its next generation of interconnect solutions at embedded world 2024. Embedded World is the largest global gathering of its kind, April 9th to 11th in Nuremberg, Germany.

Samtec will demonstrate its next generation of interconnect solutions at embedded world 2024. To learn about new and existing products and technologies that support embedded computing applications, visit Stand 4A-324 to meet with Samtec experts advancing standards development and pushing the state of the art to deliver the best signal and power integrity performance.

Be sure to stop and see the technologies on display at several of Samtec's partners including Rohde & Schwarz (Stand #4-218) and Dolphin Interconnect Solutions (Stand #3-140). Samtec and TechWay will showcase Samtec’s FireFly technology on TechWay’s COTS optical FMC interface called TigerFMC. The demo will be in TECHWAY’s Stand #5-142 in Hall 5.

Tuesday Lecture Exhibitor’s Forum:

Tuesday, 9 April, 1:30 PM – 2:00 PM Halle 3-561

PICMG COM-HPC 1.2 Specification – What’s New? Matthew Burns (Samtec) and Jess Isquith (PICMG)

Tuesday, 9 April, 2:45 PM – 3:15PM Halle 3-561

Session 5.2 Board Level HW Engineering: A SI Case Study for PICMG COM-HPC Mini Modules. Matthew Burns

Wednesday Lecture Exhibitor’s Forum:

Wednesday, 10 April, 4:00 PM – 4:30 PM Halle 3A-631

The Latest Trends in Open Standards SoM Interfaces. Matthew Burns (Samtec)

Thursday Lecture Exhibitor’s Forum:

Thursday, 11 April, 1:30 PM – 2:00 PM Halle 3-561

PCI Express-over-Optics in Embedded Applications – A Guide to Easy Implementation. Matthew Burns (Samtec) and Jean Frédéric Gauvin (Dolphin Interconnect)

For more information, visit samtec.com/ew24