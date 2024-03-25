Road to embedded world: Samtec to Present its Next-Gen Interconnect Solutions

Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Samtec

Embedded Computing Design’s Road to Embedded World will highlight a host of embedded suppliers who will be showcasing their latest products and technologies at Embedded World, April 9th to 11th in Nuremberg, Germany. Embedded World is the largest global gathering of its kind. Check back regularly to see where the Road to Embedded World takes us.

Samtec will demonstrate its next generation of interconnect solutions at embedded world 2024. To learn about new and existing products and technologies that support embedded computing applications, visit Stand 4A-324 to meet with Samtec experts advancing standards development and pushing the state of the art to deliver the best signal and power integrity performance.

Be sure to stop and see the technologies on display at several of Samtec's partners including Rohde & Schwarz (Stand #4-218) and Dolphin Interconnect Solutions (Stand #3-140). Samtec and TechWay will showcase Samtec’s FireFly technology on TechWay’s COTS optical FMC interface called TigerFMC. The demo will be in TECHWAY’s Stand #5-142 in Hall 5.

Tuesday Lecture Exhibitor’s Forum:

Tuesday, 9 April, 1:30 PM – 2:00 PM Halle 3-561

  • PICMG COM-HPC 1.2 Specification – What’s New? Matthew Burns (Samtec) and Jess Isquith (PICMG)

Tuesday, 9 April, 2:45 PM – 3:15PM Halle 3-561

  • Session 5.2 Board Level HW Engineering: A SI Case Study for PICMG COM-HPC Mini Modules. Matthew Burns

Wednesday Lecture Exhibitor’s Forum:

Wednesday, 10 April, 4:00 PM – 4:30 PM Halle 3A-631

  • The Latest Trends in Open Standards SoM Interfaces. Matthew Burns (Samtec)

Thursday Lecture Exhibitor’s Forum:

Thursday, 11 April, 1:30 PM – 2:00 PM Halle 3-561

  • PCI Express-over-Optics in Embedded Applications – A Guide to Easy Implementation. Matthew Burns (Samtec) and Jean Frédéric Gauvin (Dolphin Interconnect) 

For more information, visit samtec.com/ew24

 

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

