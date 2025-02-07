Embedded Computing Design

Würth Elektronik to Showcase Cutting-Edge Electronics at embedded world

February 07, 2025

Image Credit: Würth Elektronik

Würth Elektronik will showcase its innovative Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) with Power over Data Lines (PoDL) concept at embedded world (Stand 2-110 in Hall 2) alongside advancements in wireless connectivity, power magnetics, optoelectronics, and electromechanics.

Alexander Gerfer, CTO of the Würth Elektronik eiSos Group commented, “Single-pair Power over Ethernet (SPoE) is a space- and material-saving solution. Thanks to our reference design - which we provide including all the design files - it can now be implemented easily, conveniently, standard-compliant and EMC-safe.”

The exhibition will introduce its first EMC-compliant reference design for a 10 Mbit/s Ethernet interface, facilitating both data communication and power distribution through a single twisted pair of wires.

Würth Elektronik will showcase Cordelia-I, a wireless module compliant with the 2022/30 cyber security regulation in accordance with EN18031-1. The WE-MXGI series is a solution enabling optimal efficacy in switching regulator applications.

The company's optoelectronics specialists will present the expansion of the WL-ICLED range to include dual-wire ICLEDs.

The REDEXPERT ICLED Color Calculator is available for RGB LEDs with integrated circuits (IC).

This allows for the automatic generation of precise PWM signals to reproduce specific color values. New additions to the product range include USB-C components and further size variations of the WE-CNSW current-compensated data line filters.

Dr. Heinz Zenkner and Adrian Stirn, EMC specialists at the company, will be giving a workshop entitled “Single Pair Ethernet Design with Power over Data Line with EMC Aspects” on 12 March 2025 from 2 to 5 pm.

For more information, visit we-online.com.

