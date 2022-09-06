New 4k HDR GMSL2 Multi-Camera Solution From e-con Systems

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by e-con Systems

e-con Systems launched its NileCAM81_CUOAGX, a 4K HDR GMSL2 multi-camera solution for NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin™ / AGX Xavier™ based on the half-inch AR0821 sensor from onsemi.

Based around the AR0821 sensor from onsemi, the NileCAM81_CUOAGX comes with a pixel size of 2.1µm x 2.1µm, offering high sensitivity with 4k ability to analyze images even in low-light environments. This is accomplished by having a HDR camera with multiple exposures being captured in a single frame.

The NileCAM81_CUOAGX is a multi-camera solution. It comes with several camera pipelines that transfer 4k images and videos. It is compatible with platforms such as NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin and NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier.

This solution is ideal for applications such as:

Surround-view systems

Autonomous mobile robots

Smart trolleys

Smart checkout systems

Smart traffic management

Sports broadcasting & analytics

Agricultural robots & tractors

Accorrding to e-con Systems, the key features are:

AR0821 sensor - Captures 4K images with great details even in low lighting conditions.

High Dynamic Range - Helps to capture image data in challenging outdoor lighting conditions without any detail loss.

GMSL2 - Can connect up to 6 cameras to the host platform and reliably transmit video data up to a distance of 15m with very low latency.

NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin™ / AGX Xavier ™ compatibility - Delivers high-quality images to leverage Jetson AGX Orin's server-class AI performance at the edge. This in turn helps product developers build next-generation intelligent machines with end-to-end autonomous capabilities.

Image Signal Processor - Helps in providing the best possible output by leveraging HDR processing, auto white balance, auto gain control, and auto exposure functions.

"NVIDIA Jetson ORIN and AGX Xavier, are the most powerful energy efficient processors for autonomous machines. Such machines require superior quality video feed for object detection, recognition and characterization. 4K video feed and HDR performance are essential for such operations. NileCAM81_CUOAGX is a perfect fit for such applications. The NileCAM81_CUOAGX is based on 1/2inch 4K sensor AR0821 with High dynamic range (HDR - up to 140dB.). The built in ISP allow the user to get the best in class performance with zero processing on the host. NileCAM81 comes with automotive grade GMSL2 interface to withstand high vibration which makes the camera ideal for various different kinds of robots", said Gomathi Sankar, BU Head - Industrial cameras at e-con Systems™.

(Video Provided by e-con Systems)

For more information, visit e-consystems.com