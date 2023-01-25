Size Matters? TDK Announces the Smallest Safety Class S2 Motor-Run Capacitors

News

TDK Corporation announced the upcoming release of its new B33331I6 series. The family contains compact EPCOS motor-run capacitors certified safety class S2 and the IEC 60335-2-24 standard being brought to market in 2023. When released, TDK believes it will be the smallest compact motor-un capacitors in the industry. Diameters of “the robust aluminum cans” are 30mm or 35mm, with vertical measurements of 73mm and 103mm. The measurements include all connections for accurate designs.

The capacitors operate at 450V AC at 50/60 Hz, with a capacity range from 1 µF to 20 µF. The S2 motor-run capacitors are self-healing resin-filled capacitors including core overpressure breakaway safety and a lifetime of 10,000 hours at 450 V AC.

Users can modify the generally accepted 2+2 fast-on connectors (6.3 mm x 0.8 mm). The series includes a M8 bolt at the bottom side of the container and has the approvals according to UL and VDE and carry the CE mark.

Application Areas:

Compressor motors of refrigerators and freezers

Pumps in industrial applications

Features: