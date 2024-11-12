Revolutionizing Wireless IoT: Synaptics Introduces VerosTM Series with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, and 802.15.4 Support

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Synaptics In order to create more innovation in wireless performance and interoperability utilizing scalable AI, Synaptics designed its VerosTM Seamless Intelligent Connectivity series to support systems on chips (SoCs) for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, and 802.15.4. The SYN4383 and SYN43756E SoCs target devices demanding the highest Wi-Fi throughput and range with seamless network interoperability.

The SYN4383 expands Synaptics’ “Triple Combo” Wi-Fi/Bluetooth/802.15.4 family with real simultaneous dual-band (RSDB) operation and superior system integration. As for the SYN43756E, it supports Synaptics’ widely adopted 2x2 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combo SoCs with a 6E Wi-Fi band and LE Audio.

“The introduction of Veros marks a pivotal moment for Synaptics as we accelerate our ‘Sense, Process, Connect’ and first-to-market innovation strategy for high-performance and broad-market IoT connectivity,” said Venkat Kodavati, Sr. VP and GM of Wireless Products at Synaptics.

Synaptics AstraTM, the AI-native compute platform for IoT, is supported to push Edge AI product design for context-aware devices for applications including consumer, automotive, enterprise, and industrial.

SYN4383

The SYN4383 Wi-Fi/Bluetooth/802.15.4 triple combo design incorporates tri-band 2x2 Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz), Bluetooth 5.4 (6.0 compatible) with LE Audio and Channel Sounding, and Thread/Zigbee support.

Its RSDB ability enables it to operate independent Wi-Fi streams in two bands simultaneously. Ideal uses cases include multimedia such as TVs, STBs, soundbars, and tablets.

SYN43756E

Setup and operation are easy with the SYN43756E's expanded throughput, range, and interoperability. The Wi-Fi/Bluetooth combo device integrates tri-band 2x2 Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz) with Bluetooth 5.3 (6.0 compatible), including LE Audio. It is ideal for security devices, STBs, speakers, and devices that don’t necessitate RSDB or 802.15.4.

Kodavati ends, “By tightly coupling our renowned wireless expertise with scalable AI processing, we allow customers to fully realize the promise of each to enhance the user experience. Our newest wireless SoCs allow customers to more quickly and effectively deliver on that promise.”

