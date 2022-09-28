SEMI Predicts Fab Equipment Spending will Grow Towards $100 Billion

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

SEMI predicts 29 million wafers a month (200mm equivalent) for 2023.

MILPITAS, Calif. SEMI released its World Fab Forecast and as Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO said, “the global fab equipment market is projected to remain healthy next year driven by new fabs and upgrade activity.” According to the report, the worlds market of global fab equipment is expected to increase close to 9% for this year and next.

84% of equipment spending in 2022 will boost capacity at 167 fabs with production, however, this number is projected to lower to 79% in 2023 as only 129 established fabs and lines add bulk.

The foundry and memory sector headlines the largest capacity boosters. The foundry sector will control 53% of manufacturing, whereas the memory sector will be at 32%.

