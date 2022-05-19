ABI Research Shows IoT Partner Programs are Moving Towards Renewable Energy Verticals

Image Provided by ABI Research

The renewable energy sector and commercial utilities are becoming a fast moving marker for partner programs in IoT.

In a recent analysis ranking 665 companies on IoT service capabilities and partner programs, ABI Research found that not only parents of partner programs are continuing their long history of partnering with system integrators, OEMs, and professional services providers to enable full-scale end-to-end IoT solutions, but also are now branching out into renewable energy verticals.

Out of the 665 companies, “61% are serving the energy and utility market powered by renewable energy sources, such as, but not limited to, wind, solar, hydro, thermal, and nuclear power generation,” says Kateryna Dubrova, IoT Markets Research Analyst at ABI Research.

108 companies have a high level of technology maturity, while 57% are supplying hardware enabled IoT solutions and services. The IoT sensitization and device connectivity services conventionally have the highest maturity with a well-established partnership including Dell, Intel, PTC ThingWorx, and Oracle.

IoT in renewable energy production and distribution transmission is shifting into a prominent role within industry. Both are expected to create value to present infrastructure to offer value-added components. “ABI Research also observed an increasing number of partnerships with IoT companies targeting renewable energy monitoring, alerting, data processing, and analytics service segments,” Dubrova adds.

According to the research, in 2022, there will be an increasing number of IoT edge-cloud and big data suppliers partnering with the partner program parents, such as AWS, Cisco, SAP, IBM, and Microsoft, in the renewable energy and utility sector. Dubrova explains, “This indicates a departure from the traditional hardware-based offering to the emergence of value-added high margin data-enabled services in the IoT ecosystem.”

Ultimately, partnership programs continue to be a strategic priority for some dominant brands serving the IoT market. “Fundamentally, these programs allow enterprises to benefit from end-to-end solutions with greater ecosystem interoperability and enable technology vendors to penetrate new markets and verticals,” Dubrova concludes.

*Author's note: These findings are from ABI Research’s SI/VAR and Partner Program IoT Ecosystem market data report. This report is part of the company’s IoT Markets research service, including research, data, and analyst insights. Market Data spreadsheets are composed of in-depth data, market share analysis, and highly segmented, service-specific forecasts to provide detailed insight where opportunities lie.