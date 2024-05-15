Embedded Executive: Choosing a Medium For Smart Metering with the Wi-SUN Alliance

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

One area of technology that many vendors and technologies are gunning for is smart metering, whether commercial or residential electric meters, water meters, or something else.



The number of potential meters is HUGE. But which technology makes the most sense for this application? As you might expect, it depends on who you talk to. For this podcast, I spoke to Phil Beecher, the President and CEO of the Wi-SUN Alliance. Phil explained why Wi-SUN makes the most sense in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.