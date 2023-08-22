Submission Guidelines for Blogging and Contributed Articles

Important Note: All articles must be exclusive to Embedded Computing Design. We will not accept repurposed nor republished content from another publication.

Content should:

Be highly technical and of professional interest to hardware and software design engineers, and scientists who have studied in electrical engineering, computer science, and other related fields.

Cover a technology, standard, industry trend, and/or application area close but not limited to the technology and applications listed in navigation tabs on our site.

Be introduced with an abstract that is concise and includes a problem statement that will later be met with a solution.

Avoid heavy marketing jargon (excellent, one-of-a-kind, revolutionary, etc.) as our readers visit our site to receive quantitative detail about the engineering methods for problem solving. Avoid company and product pitches unless absolutely necessary.

Be broken up into easily readable and organized sections that include helpful, corresponding, and descriptive section headers.

Support a word count between 500 to 1,500 words long. Shorter articles should still be descriptive and include a variety of supporting images. Longer articles should only include viable information and shouldn’t be extended for the sake of reaching a word count.

Include high-resolution images, preferably sourced in-house as we try to avoid an overuse of stock images. Ideally, non-logo graphics or tables should be used and should feature an in-text lead-in and caption.

End with the author’s bio (no more than 50 words). Company names, websites, and social media handles can also be provided at the end of the article, as space allows.

Submit your blog to Rich Nass ([email protected]) as a Word file, and include author’s bio and email address (address will not be published).

Blogs appear on the web site and may be featured in our Embedded Daily, Embedded Europe, Safety & Security Embedded, and IoT Design E-Newsletters.

Additional Notes:

You are welcome to submit an abstract or outline before writing. Articles that would like to be considered for print must include/support graphics with the highest resolution and should be submitted in their native form, i.e., within the application in which they were originally created, rather than a figure “placed” into another application such as PowerPoint or Word. Please do not embed the graphics in a word document.

Author headshots (including shoulders) should be submitted separately from the article document; author photos should be 300 dpi, at least 150 KB in size, and no background is preferred.