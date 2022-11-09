On-Demand Webcast: Empower sustainable aviation with digital twins

To reach net-zero emissions by 2050, the aviation sector must rapidly accomplish its complete technology transformation.

Moreover, this schedule tightens even more considering the radical changes in aircraft architectures and technologies required to reach commercial maturity: new fuels, fuel systems, power generation, electric systems, propulsion, systems integration, wings, airframe, materials, control systems, new operational concepts and changes in airport infrastructure. The aeronautic industry has not experienced such a change in the last 70 years. Achieving this complex technology development and maturation in such a limited period is a unique challenge in industrial history.

Find out how Simcenter simulation and testing solutions, part of the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio, can help you address engineering challenges related to electrified propulsion, alternative fuels, new aerodynamic configurations and structural architectures.

In a reality where the complexity of aerospace architecture and systems continuously increases, Simcenter answers tough engineering challenges with its dynamic and integrated model-based engineering approach. Register now to learn more.