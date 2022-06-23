1NCE Now Provides One of the World's Largest NB-IoT Coverage Maps at a Single Price

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

1NCE announced at Embedded World Nuremberg the expansion of its global IoT network coverage. The company has doubled its footprint of Narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT) coverage and now has one of the world’s largest NB-IoT coverage maps, available at a single price worldwide.

According to analysts, 80 percent of IoT projects don’t require broadband speed. This makes NB-IoT, a licensed Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) technology, an ideal match. Additionally, 1NCE extended its 2G, 3G and 4G coverage to more than 20 new global destinations, which lifts the company’s total footprint to 140 countries.

1NCE now offers NB-IoT in Austria, Belgium, China, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Puerto Rico, Slovak Republic, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, the United States, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

New destinations via 2G, 3G, and 4G include (among others): Algeria, Andorra, Bahrain, Benin, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Curacao, Gabon, Lebanon, Mauritius, Mozambique, New Caledonia, Suriname, Tajikistan, Togo, and Uruguay.

1NCE delivers true cross-border, future-proof IoT connectivity and software services over the lifetime of the device. Since 2017, 1NCE has changed the IoT industry by providing global flat rate connectivity for IoT sensors for the lifetime of the device. The majority of IoT projects require multinational deployments, but few mobile network operators (MNOs) have the capability to meet cross-border demands.

NB-IoT is a narrowband radio technology that is increasingly used by IoT sensors in remote locations that have few options for connectivity and no external power source. Thanks to its energy efficiency and optimized signal range, it is ideally suited for battery powered devices in smart metering, smart farming, and asset tracking applications, among other IoT use cases.

For only $10 for 10 years, customers can deploy, connect, and manage IoT sensors across the globe. The 1NCE IoT Flat Rate is simple: 500 MB of data and 250 SMS, for as little as a US-Dollar per year per device. The multimode SIM card developed by 1NCE enables a smooth transition between different communication standards, with no additional costs for roaming or setup.

The 1NCE IoT Flat Rate can be ordered via the 1NCE Online Shop and the AWS Marketplace. Business customers can also test up to 100 free SIM cards with 12 months of IoT Flat Rate connectivity. All SIM cards are delivered hot out of the box and already activated within a few business days. 1NCE supports all radio standards (2G, 3G, 4G/LTE-M and NB-IoT).

For more information, visit: https://1nce.com

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack. More from Tiera