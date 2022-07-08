MultiTech Expands LoRaWAN Gateway Portfolio to Include Latest LoRa Technology

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Multi-Tech Systems, Inc. announced new models of its LoRaWAN Gateway accessory cards using the Semtech SX1303 LoRa Baseband Processor.

The new LoRaWAN Gateway accessory cards represent the next generation of LoRa IoT technology, allowing customers to process higher amounts of LoRa traffic, from more devices in the field, while improving end-device battery performance due to additional spreading factors for optimum network performance.

The solution is also designed to give customers the opportunity to set up LoRa networks that provide network-based location services based on the time difference of arrival (TDOA) from at least three gateways.

These new LoRaWAN gateway accessory cards can support any LoRaWAN sensor including the MultiTech Reveal sensor family and MultiTech xDot modules connected to remote sensors or appliances, and will be available in a variety of MultiTech gateways:

MultiTech Conduit Programmable Gateway (MTCDT Series) is a configurable, manageable, and scalable LoRaWAN gateway for industrial IoT applications. This indoor industrial gateway, ideal for environments that require metal casing for protection against particles and debris and require an industrial temperature range.

MultiTech Conduit IP67 Base Station (MTCDTIP Series) is a scalable, ruggedized IoT certified gateway solution, specifically designed for outdoor LoRaWAN public or private network deployments.

MultiTech Conduit 300 Series IoT Gateway (MTCDT3AC Series) features mPower Edge Intelligence enabling streamlined edge-to-cloud orchestration, management, and analytics together with a high performance and built-in compatibility with IoT software platforms.

MultiTech gateways feature mPower Edge Intelligence embedded software for programmability, network flexibility, enhanced security, and manageability for scalable Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions. mPower offers an easy-to-use graphical interface set-up and includes a built-in LoRa Network Server and Packet Forwarder to connect locally clustered assets on a private LoRaWAN network directly to your choice of IoT data platforms.

Network engineers can remotely configure and optimize their Conduit performance through DeviceHQ, an IoT Application Store and Device Management platform. The Conduit features Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), GNSS, and two accessory card slots that enable users to plug in MultiTech mCard accessory cards supporting their preferred wired or wireless interface to connect to a range of assets locally to the gateway.

For broader deployments, upgrade to MultiTech LENS, a toolset for secure, distributed, scalable LoRaWAN enterprise networks, designed to enable the deployment and management of private LoRaWAN networks at scale. LENS provides centralized key management for LoRaWAN end devices, and configuration and control of MultiTech Conduit gateways. LENS executes typical LoRaWAN network management functions such as adding gateways and LoRaWAN end devices in bulk; or creating separate organizations and network segmentation to support different IoT use cases or applications, while providing unique access rights to individual users. Whether it’s 10 or 10,000 devices, LENS provides network management through APIs in your network operations center (NOC) or provisioning and management center.