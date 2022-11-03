Look for a Better-Connected Stadium Experience with Wi-Fi 6E Supported Sector Antennas

By Chad Cox Associate Editor

Image Provided by KP Performance Antennas

IRVINE, Calif. KP Performance Antennas presented a line of 6 GHz Wi-Fi 6E sector antennas maintaining frequencies from 2.3 GHz to 7.2 GHz with 17 dBi to 20 dBi gain, 65-degree and 90-degree coverage, 2x2 MIMO port options providing fewer transmitting errors. With the help pf an extra 1200 MHz, operators may reach speeds of 1 to 2 Gbps.

The antennas are supplied with universal brackets and under 40 inches for zoning regulations. Type-N connectors and a dual slant +/- 45-degree polarization round out the features.

“Our new sector antennas are first-in-the-market for covering the latest frequency band of unlicensed 6 GHz bands, including Wi-Fi 6E. They are designed to deliver high performance for a variety of indoor and outdoor network applications. They enhance the performance of radios and deliver a competitive price-to-performance advantage,” said Kevin Hietpas, Antenna Product Line Manager.

The next time you are at a stadium watching a game and see an antenna, maybe it is the KP Performance Wi-Fi 6E sector antennas.