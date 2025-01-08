Embedded Executive: Deploying Production AI, Synaptics

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

The industry revolves around two types of AI, namely research AI versus production AI. I wasn’t sure what these terms meant and their differences, so I asked an expert to join me on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.



John Weil is the Vice president and General Manager of Synaptics’ IoT Business Unit. After setting me straight, John talks about the last 20% of a design that the customer needs to figure out for themselves, amongst other things.