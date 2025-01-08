Embedded Computing Design

Ambiq Combines AI and Power Efficiency to Redefine OTC Hearing Aid Performance

By Chad Cox

January 08, 2025

Image Credit: Ambiq

Austin, Texas. Ambiq released an innovation for over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids integrating AI-powered speech enhancement technology utilizing the latest Apollo510 microcontroller (MCU). The solution addresses the long-standing challenges through advanced neural network real-time processing.

The OTC hearing aids leverage neuralSPOT AI Deep Learning solutions delivering OTCs with unmatched speech clarity and noise reduction through on-device audio processing.

Key Features:

  • The Neural Network Speech De-Noiser (NNSD) is a real-time deep learning model that separates speech from noise, ensuring a clearer audio experience
  • Neural Network Acoustic Environment Detection (NNAED) is an AI platform designed to analyze and interpret acoustic signals, enabling real-time adjustments to audio based on the environment
  • Advanced Adaptive Audio Software Processing leverages AI to provide a clear and crisp audio experience
  • Personalized sound settings
  • Extended battery life

"By radically reducing the power needs of the highly complex audio processing and AI features required by advanced hearing aids, Ambiq has eliminated the need for specialized and expensive ASICs, accelerating product cycles while reducing costs," said Carlos Morales, Vice President of AI at Ambiq. "Using our cutting-edge AI technology to improve sound quality, we can make OTC hearing aids more accessible and practical."

For more information, visit ambiq.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

