Embedded Executive: How, Where, and Why LoRaWAN is Penetrating Our Communities, LoRa Alliance

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

The LoRa Alliance recently conducted a user study to see how far LoRaWAN technology has penetrated into the community. If you’re not familiar, LoRaWAN is a low-power wide-area network that has a range that can be measured in miles.

I wanted to understand what the results of the user study showed. Do developers feel confident in deploying the technology? How does it work globally? To understand more I spoke to the Alliance’s Chairwoman and CEO, Donna Moore, on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.