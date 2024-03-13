Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: How, Where, and Why LoRaWAN is Penetrating Our Communities, LoRa Alliance

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

March 13, 2024

Embedded Executive: How, Where, and Why LoRaWAN is Penetrating Our Communities, LoRa Alliance

The LoRa Alliance recently conducted a user study to see how far LoRaWAN technology has penetrated into the community. If you’re not familiar, LoRaWAN is a low-power wide-area network that has a range that can be measured in miles.

I wanted to understand what the results of the user study showed. Do developers feel confident in deploying the technology? How does it work globally? To understand more I spoke to the Alliance’s Chairwoman and CEO, Donna Moore, on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
Subscribe

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
Networking & 5G - LP-WAN
Analog & Power
Image Credit: Eurocircuits
Eurocircuits: embedded world 2024

March 6, 2024

MORE
Consumer
Silicon Labs and Nuki Announce Matter-Over-Thread Smart Locks

March 4, 2024

MORE
Debug & Test
Image Credit: PLS Development Tools
Debug and Analyze with PLS Development Tools During ew '24

February 5, 2024

MORE
Networking & 5G
Embedded Executive: How, Where, and Why LoRaWAN is Penetrating Our Communities, LoRa Alliance

March 13, 2024

MORE