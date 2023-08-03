Embedded Computing Design

Expanding Global Coverage & Streamlining IoT Deployments with LoRaWAN and Sigfox 0G

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

August 03, 2023

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Olivier Beaujard, Senior Director of the LoRa Ecosystem at Semtech Corporation, joins us to discuss the recently announced collaboration between Semtech and UnaBiz.

The companies are expanding low-power, multi-band global network coverage for IoT customers through the combination of LoRaWAN and UnaBiz’s Sigfox 0G technologies on Semtech’s LoRa Edge and LoRa Connect platforms.

Next, Rich and Vin are back with another DevTalk to discuss the benefits of integrating AI into today’s HVAC systems, with Nalin Balan, a Business Development Manager for the Renesas company, Reality AI.

But first, Rich and I are introducing the newest member of the Embedded Computing Design staff and the Embedded Insiders podcast, Senior Technology Editor, Ken Briodagh

 
