Mouser New Product of the Week: u-blox M2-JODY-W3 Card Modules

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Automotive and industrial applications are increasingly integrating short-range wireless connectivity into their environments. However, these applications often deal with space constraints that can benefit from a small-scale solution that delivers flexible, advanced wireless connectivity to smart connected devices powered by embedded processors.

The M2-JODY-W3 card modules from u-blox feature a combination of the JODY-W3 multi-radio module, a host-based automotive module with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, and an M.2 card in a 2230 Key E form factor for plug-in, short-range wireless connectivity.

Based on the NXP Q9098 chipset, a Wi-Fi 6 solution supported by the IEEE 802.11ax standard, the M2-JODY-W3 card modules are powered by NXP wireless SoCs and are compatible with NXP’s i.MX evaluation and development boards, making the modules ideal for automotive wireless connectivity, as well as industrial and some standard devices that may require minor hardware alterations.

The M2-JODY-W3 Card Modules in Action

The M2-JODY-W3 modules support Wi-Fi 802.11ax technology and are capable of operating in concurrent dual band Wi-Fi on 2.4- and 5-GHz, and Wi-Fi 20-, 40-, and 80-MHz channels, in addition to dual-MAC and 2x2 MIMO antenna set-up in each band on 5 GHz. Additional Wi-Fi functionality also offers simultaneous access point, station, or Wi-Fi Direct modes.

Bluetooth functionality on the modules include support for Bluetooth LE and Bluetooth LE 5.3 with data rates up to 2 Mbit/s (PHY), extended advertising, high duty cycle directed advertising, and Bluetooth long range, as well as Bluetooth LE isochronous channels.

The M2-JODY-W377 module in the M2-JODY-W3 series provides a Bluetooth output power level of 10 dBm and a Wi-Fi output power level of 19 dBm, and supports antenna type 3 U.FL connectors. The overall power supply from the from M.2 card voltage pin operates at 3.3 and 1.8 V generated by an on-card DC-to-DC converter, with the I/O power supply at 3.3 or 1.8 V. The solution also supports an operating temperature between −40°C and +85°C.

The 22 × 30 × 4.2 mm modules offer a hardware encryption engine supporting AES-CCMP, AES-GCMP, TKIP, WPA/WPA2/WPA3, WAPI, WEP, and 128-bit AES hardware support. WPA3 is provided for all common methods of security and encryption, in addition to security for all standard pairing, authentication, link key, and encryption operation. Also, the NXP chipset is qualified according to AEC-Q100, with a standard grade card module.

Getting Started with the M2-JODY-W3 Card Modules

The modules need a host processor running a Linux or Android operating system and provide OS support for Android and Linux drivers from u-blox, with Linux driver support available in source code.

The M.2 Key E form factor enables the supported JODY-W3 interfaces: PCIe for Wi-Fi, SDIO, high-speed UART for Bluetooth, PCM, and I2S. The u-blox modules also support DFS master zero-wait and multi-role operation modes for AP, STA, and P2P. RF parameters and MAC addresses are both available in on-board OTP memory.

Suitable for a wide range of automotive, industrial, and standard applications, such as industrial automation, vehicle navigation and telematics, in-vehicle infotainment and hands-free audio, remote diagnostics and patient monitoring, security cameras, payment terminals, and other high data rate applications, the card modules enable the evaluation of wireless connectivity options for NXP i.MX evaluation kits and embedded systems boards built by NXP partners.

M.2 sockets on the NXP i.MX evaluation and development kits enable NXP chipsets to be plugged in for the ideal integration of wireless connectivity into the modules. To use the M2-JODY-W3 card with legacy evaluation boards without an M.2 socket, u-blox provides users with a microSD-to-M.2 adapter that connects to a standard microSD socket, or a microSD-to-SD adapter for boards with a standard SD socket.

