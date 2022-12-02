Embedded Computing Design

Your Smartphone Uses More Power Than You Think

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

December 02, 2022

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Julie Robinson, Director of Product Management at Rockwell Automation, gives us an introduction of the company’s recently announced FactoryTalk Design Hub, a software hub designed to ease and accelerate cross collaboration and productivity for automation design teams.

 

Then, we’re finally back with a Success Story about how Keysight, Wind River, Vodafone, Intel, and Radisys came together to design, develop, and test a disaggregated, multi-vendor “green” O-RAN solution to manage high traffic and power consumption in radio access networks. 

But first, Brandon and Rich highlight some of the technologies, products, and solutions that were featured at the much anticipated electronica 2022 trade fair. 

