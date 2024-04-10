AVerMedia Demonstrates AI-Driven Energy Conservation and GenAI Innovation at Embedded World 2024 in Nuremberg

AVerMedia announced its participation in Embedded World 2024, inviting attendees to visit their booth at Hall 2-241 on April 9 to 11 in Nuremberg. The company will showcase its collaboration with several strategic partners, along with the revolutionary GenAI capabilities inherent in its ASVA service.

The partnership between AVerMedia and 65CUBED, focused on improving the longevity and performance of LED displays, represents a step forward in AVerMedia's dedication to environmental sustainability. At the core of this collaboration is the AVerMedia NX215B, equipped with the NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX module. This module is a compact, high-efficiency AI processor tailored for edge computing applications. This alliance between 65CUBED and AVerMedia aims to establish new benchmarks for energy efficiency in the digital imaging sector.

AVerMedia's ASVA platform integrates advanced hardware, Board Support Packages (BSP), and software applications into a unified platform designed to propel operational efficiency and strategic decision-making across various sectors. At Embedded World 2024, AVerMedia will showcase a smart retail scenario with ASVA, demonstrating real-time analytics powered by the ORIN NX Box PC that can identify key customer demographics, such as gender and age, from IP camera feeds. Additionally, an AGX Orin Box PC will provide GenAI capabilities, allowing users to quickly obtain key data through conversations with AI, empowering retailers with data-driven decision-making tools.

AVerMedia's booth will also feature an advanced intelligent robot from MYBOTSHOP, moving with agility. This robot incorporates AVerMedia's carrier board with an embedded system within its system, demonstrating a seamless integration of advanced technology.

