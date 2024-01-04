Defining & Democratizing Edge AI

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Artem Aginisky, product line manager of arm-based processors at Texas Instruments, dives into the topic of edge AI, specifically, how he defines edge AI and how TI is working on democratizing edge AI through innovations in microprocessors and software.

Next, is our Engineering Heroes series, sponsored by Wind River, where we highlight the lives of unsung heroes in the world of engineering whose work impacts uncountable lives across the globe. This episode features Dr. Karisa Schreck, a Newark, New Jersey native whose work involves treating brain cancer by targeting mutations.

But first, Rich and Ken discuss cybersecurity and quantum computing.