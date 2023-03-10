Best in Show Nominee: LIPS - LIPSedge F110 3DxAI Frame Grabber

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

LIPSedge™ F110 is an Industrial-ready AGX-Xavier based PCIe based edge accelerator for GigE/ PoE RGB-D camera with GenICam. It features 2 robust PoE+ ports with PSE (up to 30 watts) and can run at PCIe endpoint mode. It supports the high bandwidth data transfer with PCIe 4.0 up to 16GB/s and low latency direct data transmission to GPU via RDMA without taking up CPU. LIPSedge™ F110 features Cleverboot™ Interconnect for multi-OS systems without use of a hypervisor and allows programmable edge computing with NVIDIA® CUDA and OpenCL. It is compatible with LIPSedge™ 3D Camera and SDK.

LIPSedge™ F110 3DxAI Edge Accelerator is the world’s 1st NVIDIA AGX-Xavier based PCIe PoE+ endpoint-mode edge accelerator. It allows a single x86 system to scale-up & pre-process multiple 3D camera streams in low-latency while performing AI inference and keeping the CPU utilization low. It is also the first product of its kind that allows the end users to build applications that take advantages on both x86 and NVIDIA Jetson architecture at the same time.

