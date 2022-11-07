Codasip and SiliconArts Partner for Photo-Realism Leveraging RISC-V

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Munich, Germany; Seoul, South Korea. Codasip shared news the that SiliconArts has embraced Codasip 7-series RISC-V processors with Codasip Studio customization tools. Codasip’s RISC-V processor IP combined with SiliconArts ray tracing GPUs are designed for complete optimization of demanding graphic applications. Ron Black, CEO, Codasip, commented, "It's becoming extremely difficult to make performance gains from scaling semiconductors to smaller nodes. RISC-V combined with the customization capabilities of Codasip Studio enable our customers to make significant performance gains."

Leveraging a MIMD GPU for ray tracing offers power savings over the conventional SIMD-based GPUs. The solution renders algorithms for detailed photo-realistic images. Black continued, "SiliconArts is delivering immersive photorealism in augmented reality applications using powerful ray-tracing GPUs. The application of Codasip RISC-V IP is testament to the potential of our technology."The unification will help in the design of next-generation RISC-V GPUs for the AR/VR market.

Dr Hyungmin Yoon, CEO of SiliconArts, added, "SiliconArts strives to be at the forefront of graphics innovation and the adoption of 3D physical rendering. Utilizing conventional processor solutions delivers sub-par performance. We need our designers' and our customers' imaginations to be unleashed which means we need something bespoke for our very demanding ray tracing applications. In working with Codasip, we have full access to the IP, to the customization suite of Studio tools. SiliconArts can also provide services to other chip designs with our knowledge of the Codasip system tools based on their RISC-V IP, which is incredibly well-tested and already widely used in billions of other devices."

