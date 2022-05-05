embedded world 2022: Basler Presents Innovative Vision Solutions

Press Release

After last year's virtual trade show, Basler welcomes customers and interested parties live again, for embedded image processing solutions in June at embedded world 2022.

Various examples of embedded vision applications will be showcased. For example, a live demonstration presents a complete Basler Edge AI Vision solution in the area of AOI (Automated Optical Inspection). Another approach for anomaly detection reliably finds defective areas using cloud services. In a classification task, artificial intelligence and imaging are used to classify bacterial samples. A case study in 3D imaging for circuit board inspection rounds out the trade show presentation: using fringe light projection and a self-developed algorithm, a 3D height image is created that is suitable, among other things, for those applications that require hardware-accelerated image preprocessing.

The product highlight is the in-house-developed Embedded Vision Processing Board, which is optimized for flexible use in vision applications. It includes various interfaces for image processing and thus allows the connection of different camera types. The development kit benefits from a flexible SoM and carrier board approach based on the i.MX 8M Plus SoC from NXP ® and can be used not only for prototyping but also in volume production due to its industrial grade design. Developers can thus arrive at ready-to-use vision solutions in a very fast way.

The application areas of the Embedded Processing Kit are extremely diverse and are located wherever fast time-to-market and price sensitivity are required. This means that it can be used in everything from factory automation, logistics and retail to applications in robotics, smart cities and smart agriculture.

After a long break, the Basler team is pleased to be back in person to explore solutions from camera sensor to finished system. The Basler booth is located in Hall 2, Booth 2-550.

For more information, visit: www.baslerweb.com/en/