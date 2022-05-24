COMPUTEX 2022 Video Review

Video

The long-awaited COMPUTEX Taipei 2022 will be grandly held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, from May 24 to May 27, 2022. Taiwan External Trade Development Council, co-organizer of COMPUTEX, will also organize various events, including the COMPUTEX CEO Keynotes & Forum, that professionals look forward to during the exhibition. CEOs and senior executives from global tech giants are invited to attend the Keynotes & Forum.

COMPUTEX is one of the world-leading ICT exhibitions. This year, the show focuses on six trendy themes: Accelerating Intelligence, Connected X-Experience, Digital Resilience, Innovative Computing, Innovations & Startups, and Sustainability. In addition, a number of top ICT leaders, including Acer, AMD, Apacer, Arm, ASUS, ATEN, Delta, GIGABYTE, IBM, Infineon, KIOXIA, Microsoft Corp., MSI, NVIDIA, NXP, Qualcomm, Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), Supermicro, Texas Instruments, ZOTAC and more, will participate in hybrid events.

Watch and listen to interviews with Rich Nass, EVP of Embedded Computing Design, as he interviews:

Innodisk – discussing PCIe Gen4x4 (NVMe) SSD GIGAIPC – discussing their latest Intel® Smart Display Modules Delta Electronics – discussing their new brand identity “Unceasing Innovation for a Better Living” and their “Zero-Carbon Community”

