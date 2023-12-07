Snoring Hits the Edge

Embedded Computing Design

By Chad Cox

December 07, 2023

Imagimob released its complete machine learning (ML) IMAGIMOB Ready Models requiring zero or limited engineering expertise for near plug-and-play with current microcontrollers like PSoC 6. “This is a much easier way for companies to begin their ML journeys—they don’t have to make such a big investment to start using it on their edge devices,” says Anders Hardebring, CEO at Imagimob.

The company creates scenarios based on real-world applications to test its models world-wide before sending to market.

Available Audio-Based Ready Models:

  • Baby Cry for Baby Monitors
  • Siren Detection for Pedestrians
  • Coughing Detection and Snoring Detection
  • Wearable Devices in Health Sectors

Sam Al-Attiyah, Head of Customer Success, Imagimob concludes, “Our Ready Models are built upon eight years of expertise and thoroughly tested out in the field in different environments, so they are validated in terms of performance. And the fact that we are running them on small edge devices is really unique.”

Imagimob’s experts are designing further models utilizing Audio, Radar, IMU, and Capacitive Sensing

For more information, visit https://www.imagimob.com/ready-models

