Vecow ECX-3000 Series High-performance Embedded System

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

Image Provided by Vecow Co., Ltd

Vecow ECX-3000 Series is designed to help accelerate the deployment of modern AIoT applications.

It is powered by 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9/i7/i5/i3 processor with up to 65W TDP CPU supported. Vecow ECX-3000 Series is equipped with up to 4 access M.2 trays in response to the increasing storage demands on advanced IoT applications. Designed to withstand rigorous environments, Vecow ECX-3000 Series features an extended operating temperature range from -40°C to 75°C, 9V to 50V power input and software ignition power control. Optional support for comprehensive high-speed functionalities that include PCIe 4.0, USB 3.2 Gen 2, 10GigE LAN, 2.5GigE LAN, and 1GigE LAN makes Vecow ECX-3000 Series the ideal solution for a wide range of AIoT applications, including Machine Vision, In-vehicle Computing, Public Security, Factory Automation, Robotic Control, AMR/AGV, and any Edge AI applications.